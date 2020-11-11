MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) EVP Sells $98,890.00 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cardenas Alberto De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MasTec alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of MasTec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,409,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.