Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $29,406,195.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total transaction of $29,406,195.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,576,029,263.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total transaction of $9,445,079.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $8,948,730.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total transaction of $9,652,769.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $9,953,167.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

