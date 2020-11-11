Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.35–1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.887-26.887 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

MZDAY opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

