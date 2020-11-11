Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 36,946 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,946 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $390.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

