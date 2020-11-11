MediBloc [ERC20] Market Cap Hits $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Cashierest, IDEX and Bittrex. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00366971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.03492294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00023698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX, Cashierest, IDEX, Kryptono, DEx.top, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

