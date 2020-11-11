MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.60

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.07. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 3,163,315 shares traded.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $895.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.5747127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

