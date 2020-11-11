Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.90 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

