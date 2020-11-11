Meritor (MTOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Meritor to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.40. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

