Michael C. Mccormick Sells 7,647 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ECL opened at $212.23 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.19.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.