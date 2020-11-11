Michael Harlan Brown Acquires 1,029 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) insider Michael Harlan Brown bought 1,029 shares of Barings Participation Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $11,473.35.

Shares of MPV stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.