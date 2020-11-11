Monroe Capital Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

MRCC opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.47 million, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 60.3% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 928,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

