Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.79.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,499 shares of company stock worth $5,302,526. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,619,000 after acquiring an additional 469,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,808,000 after acquiring an additional 601,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,025,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,413,000 after acquiring an additional 487,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.