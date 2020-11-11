Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $87.05 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.26.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,302,526. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. AJO LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 444,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after buying an additional 262,135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,320,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,878,000 after buying an additional 147,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

