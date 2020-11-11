mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One mStable USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006390 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $36.73 million and $864,282.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,481.88 or 0.99378066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00032684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00020711 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000418 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00092038 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 36,899,336 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

