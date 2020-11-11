Nano Dimension (NNDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%.

NNDM stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Nano Dimension has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.73.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

