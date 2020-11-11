National Bank Financial Boosts Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$110.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock opened at C$93.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.57 and a 52 week high of C$115.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.86, for a total transaction of C$66,876.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at C$94,195.98. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.30, for a total transaction of C$213,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,390,845.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,237 shares of company stock worth $830,380.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

