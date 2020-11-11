National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) alerts:

KPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

TSE:KPT opened at C$11.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 million and a PE ratio of -269.30. KP Tissue Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.56.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.