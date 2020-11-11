National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.20.

TSE STN opened at C$38.61 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.00 and a 1-year high of C$44.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s payout ratio is 35.28%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

