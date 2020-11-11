National Bank Financial Trims ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price to C$45.00

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.43.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$38.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.20. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.56.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 8,050 shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.70 per share, with a total value of C$319,580.17. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,133,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,037,478,156.19.

About ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

