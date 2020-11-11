National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Target Price to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

CU stock opened at C$31.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.91. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$42.97. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.03%.

Canadian Utilities Limited

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

