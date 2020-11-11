National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $11.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.71. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

EQB opened at C$93.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$44.57 and a 52-week high of C$115.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$81.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.07.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.30, for a total value of C$213,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,752 shares in the company, valued at C$3,390,845.60. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.86, for a total value of C$66,876.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,195.98. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,237 shares of company stock valued at $830,380.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

