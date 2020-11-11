National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$8.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

