National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments raised its position in National Retail Properties by 222.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 865,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,319,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,301,000 after purchasing an additional 219,008 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 10.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,017,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,565,000 after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NNN opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

