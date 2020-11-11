National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading 7.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. National Vision traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $48.27. 899,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 846,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in National Vision by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in National Vision by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Vision by 34.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Vision by 32.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. National Vision’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

