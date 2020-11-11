Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

NASDAQ NAVB opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

