Navios Maritime Partners L.P. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $74.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.45. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.