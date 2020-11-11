Needham & Company LLC Raises Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $77.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.71. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,359,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,439 shares of company stock worth $6,944,331 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 100.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

