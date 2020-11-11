NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 37,685 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in NetApp by 539.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

