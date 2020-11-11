New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, November 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB set a C$1.70 price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.52 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.