New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Director David J. Henshall Buys 4,750 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NEWR opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

