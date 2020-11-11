NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NICE from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.73.

NICE stock opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.88. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $255.48.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

