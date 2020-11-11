NICE (NICE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. NICE has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $255.48. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.73.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

