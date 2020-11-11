Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 104.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

