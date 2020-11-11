NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,427,000 after buying an additional 2,459,358 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,604,000 after purchasing an additional 784,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in FOX by 139.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 328,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 191,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $5,000,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 229,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,965.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.