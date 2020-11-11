NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 58.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,570 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,633 shares of company stock worth $41,074,174. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

PAYX opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $94.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.