NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 106,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 107,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

