NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,777,000 after buying an additional 2,977,555 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,989,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,135,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 822.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 165,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.02%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.