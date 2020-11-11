NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

WTS stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

