NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.70.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.65. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.