NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $193.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

