NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $257.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $270.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $355,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,471 shares of company stock valued at $22,674,884. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

