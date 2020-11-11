NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BeiGene by 870.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $6,797,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 11.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.21.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total transaction of $1,838,060.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,681,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,660,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,807 shares of company stock valued at $78,940,208. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $282.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.20. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $322.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

