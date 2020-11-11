NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,543,000 after buying an additional 78,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 272.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 266,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.68. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.