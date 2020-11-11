NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,135,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 514,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

HIG opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

