NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.33 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of TU stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

