NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $125.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

