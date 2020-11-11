NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $81.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $81,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 104,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $355.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

