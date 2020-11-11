NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,269 shares of company stock worth $2,517,353 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

