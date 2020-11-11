NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 6,300 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,390,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $257.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

