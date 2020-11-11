NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Bunge by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Bunge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

NYSE:BG opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.